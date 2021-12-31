Betty White dies at 99, weeks before her 100th birthday

According to a host of news outlets, as of Friday morning, beloved actress Betty White has died at 99 years of age.

TMZ reports that White, who was born in 1922, would have turned 100 on Jan. 17.

Law enforcement told TMZ White passed away at her Los Angeles home Friday morning.

White became a TV sitcom star in "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and "The Golden Girls."

Her appearance on "Saturday Night Live" in 2010 earned her a new generation of admirers.