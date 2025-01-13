Better Business Bureau warns of scams for those wishing to help with California wildfires

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana is no stranger to disaster; it's no wonder that people will want to help when our friends on the West Coast need support. The Better Business Bureau is warning of possible scams that could arise in the wake of the deadly California fires.

Scam artists are taking advantage of those in need for their own gain.

The Better Business Bureau told WBRZ Monday morning that it's important to give with both your head and your heart.

"People give because they want to help," Carmen Million with the BBB said. "Make sure you know where your money is going, you've vetted the organization, how much of the money that you're actually giving goes to the cause, and what that cause actually is."

The BBB monitors charities itself, but says it's important to do your own homework before donating.

If you believe you've encountered a scam or that you've been scammed, you can report fraud to the BBB here.

To view the list of legitimate charities, click here.