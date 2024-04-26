80°
$$$ Best Bets: Will the Pelicans grab a game in the Blender? $$$

1 hour 21 minutes 56 seconds ago Friday, April 26 2024 Apr 26, 2024 April 26, 2024 5:34 PM April 26, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter McCann

Hunter McCann has the best bets for the NBA playoffs, college baseball, MLB and NHL!


Friday

NBA:

Clippers @ Mavericks: Mavericks -4.5

Timberwolves @ Suns: Timberwolves +4

MLB:

Athletics @ Orioles: Orioles -1.5

Dodgers @ Blue Jays: Dodgers ML

Cubs @ Red Sox: Cubs ML

College Baseball:

Georgia @ Texas A&M: Texas A&M -2.5

Tulane @ Wichita State: Tulane +1.5

Auburn @ LSU: LSU -1.5

NHL:

Rangers @ Capitals: Rangers ML

Canucks @ Predators: Over 5.5 Total Goals

Jets @ Avalanche: Avalanche ML

Saturday

NBA:

Cavaliers @ Magic: Magic -2.5

Thunder @ Pelicans: Thunder -1

Celtics @ Heat: Celtics -9.5

Nuggets @ Lakers: Nuggets -3

NHL:

Hurricanes @ Islanders: Hurricanes ML

Panthers @ Lightning: Lightning ML

Stars @ Knights: Knights ML

MLB:

TBD

College Baseball: 

 TBD

Sunday

NBA:

TBD

NHL:

TBD 

MLB:

TBD 

College Baseball: 

TBD

For an in-depth analysis of all these picks, tune into ESPN 104.5 on Saturday from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. to hear Hunter on Sports Shorts Radio. 

