$$$ Best Bets: The Madness Ends! $$$
Hunter McCann has the best bets for the March Madness, NBA, college baseball, NHL, and MLB!
Friday
Women's March Madness:
NC State vs. South Carola: South Carolina -11.5
UCONN vs Iowa: Iowa: -2.5
NBA:
Thunder @ Pacers: Pacers -5.5
Knicks @ Bulls: Knicks -1
Timberwolves @ Suns: Timberwolves +4.5
College Baseball:
Florida @ Missouri: Florida -2.5
Houston @ Texas Tech: Texas Tech -1.5
BYU @ Texas: Texas -2.5
MLB:
Diamondbacks @ Braves: Braves -1.5
White Sox @ Royals: Royals ML
Mariners @ Brewers: Brewers ML
NHL:
Rangers @ Red Wings: Red Wings ML
Capitals @ Hurricanes @ Hurricanes -1.5
Kraken @ Ducks: Kraken ML
Saturday
Men's March Madness:
NC State @ Purdue: NC State +9.5
Alabama @ UCONN: Alabama +11.5
NBA:
TBD
College Baseball:
TBD
NHL:
TBD
MLB:
TBD
Sunday
Women's National Championship:
TBD
NBA:
TBD
College Baseball:
TBD
MLB:
TBD
NHL:
Monday
Men's National Championship:
TBD
For an in-depth analysis of all these picks, tune into ESPN 104.5 on Saturday from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. to hear Hunter on Sports Shorts Radio.
