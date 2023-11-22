$$$ Best Bets: Thanksgiving dinner with a side of extra cash! $$$

49°
By: Hunter McCann

Happy Thanksgiving everyone! Hunter McCann and Michael Shingleton are back with the best bets in the NFL on Turkey Day.

Week 12 of the NFL:
Lions -6.5
Cowboys -9.5
49ers -6.5

Week 13 of College Football:
Oregon State +14.5
Ohio State +3.5
Louisville -6.5

For an in-depth analysis of all these picks, tune into ESPN 104.5 on Saturday from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. to hear Hunter on Sports Shorts Radio. 

