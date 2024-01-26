65°
$$$ Best Bets: NFL Conference Championships $$$
Hunter McCann is back with the best bets for the NFL playoffs as well as picks for this weekend's NHL, NBA, and SEC college basketball matchups.
Friday
NBA:
Suns @ Pacers: Suns -4.5
Clippers @ Raptors: Clippers -8
Thunder @ Pelicans: Pelicans -1
NHL:
Golden Knights @ Rangers: Golden Knights ML
Kings @ Avalanche: Avalanche ML
Blues @ Kraken: Kraken ML
Saturday
College Basketball:
Auburn @ Mississippi State: Auburn -2.5
Kentucky @ Arkansas: Kentucky -5.5
LSU @ Alabama: Alabama -13.5
Sunday
NFL Conference Championships:
Chiefs @ Ravens: Ravens -3
Lions @ 49ers: Lions +7.5
For an in-depth analysis of all these picks, tune into ESPN 104.5 on Saturday from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. to hear Hunter on Sports Shorts Radio.
