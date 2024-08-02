93°
$$$ Best Bets: Going for Gold! $$$
Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for the Paris 2024 Olympics and the MLB!
Friday
MLB:
Blue Jays @ Yankees: Yankees ML
Orioles @ Guardians: u9.5 Total Runs
Marlins @ Braves: Braves -1.5
Mets @ Angels: Mets ML
Rockies @ Padres: Padres -1.5
Dodgers @ Athletics: Dodgers -1.5
Saturday
Olympics:
Spain (W) Soccer vs. Colombia (W) Soccer: Spain (W) -1.5
USA Men's Basketball vs. Puerto Rico Men's Basketball: u189.5 Total Points
China (W) 3x3 Basketball vs. USA (W) 3x3 Basketball: USA (W) ML
MLB:
Cardinals @ Cubs: Cubs ML
White Sox @ Twins: Twins ML
Rays @ Astros: Astros ML
Sunday
Olympics:
TBD
MLB:
TBD
For an in-depth analysis of all these picks, tune into ESPN 104.5 on Saturday from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. to hear Hunter on Sports Shorts Radio.
