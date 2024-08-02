93°
$$$ Best Bets: Going for Gold! $$$

1 hour 14 minutes 47 seconds ago Friday, August 02 2024 Aug 2, 2024 August 02, 2024 5:41 PM August 02, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter McCann

Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for the Paris 2024 Olympics and the MLB! 

Friday

MLB:

Blue Jays @ Yankees: Yankees ML

Orioles @ Guardians: u9.5 Total Runs

Marlins @ Braves: Braves -1.5

Mets @ Angels: Mets ML

Rockies @ Padres: Padres -1.5

Dodgers @ Athletics: Dodgers -1.5

Saturday

Olympics:

Spain (W) Soccer vs. Colombia (W) Soccer: Spain (W) -1.5

USA Men's Basketball vs. Puerto Rico Men's Basketball: u189.5 Total Points

China (W) 3x3 Basketball vs. USA (W) 3x3 Basketball: USA (W) ML 

MLB:

Cardinals @ Cubs: Cubs ML

White Sox @ Twins: Twins ML

Rays @ Astros: Astros ML

Sunday

Olympics:

TBD

MLB:

TBD

For an in-depth analysis of all these picks, tune into ESPN 104.5 on Saturday from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. to hear Hunter on Sports Shorts Radio. 

