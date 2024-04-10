$$$ Best Bets: A Tradition Unlike Any Other! $$$

Hunter McCann has the best bets for this year's Masters Tournament!

To Win:

Scottie Scheffler +400

Xander Schauffele +1400

Wyndham Clark +3500

Top 5 Finish:

Brooks Koepka +400

Top 10 Finish:

Jason Day +500

Top 20 Finish:

Sam Burns +185

To Make the Cut:

Tiger Woods -140

