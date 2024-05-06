Suspect fired one shot at police during standoff in St. Mary Parish

BERWICK - A suspect reportedly fired one shot at officers during a standoff Monday morning.

The Berwick Police Department said officers responded to an "armed, suicidal suspect" in a home on Erhlich Street Monday morning. Officers arrived, and one shot was fired toward them from inside the residence.

The individual was disarmed and taken into custody without incident. No injuries were reported.

Berwick Elementary School was briefly placed on "cautionary status" due to its proximity to the scene.