Benefit dinner held Wednesday evening for 3-year-old who died in accidental shooting

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A restaurant in Baker is helping a Baton Rouge family cover the cost of burying their three-year-old child.

Emouri Woodard, 3, accidently shot himself Friday on Sumrall Drive. A $15 benefit dinner was held at Ruffins II in Baker.

