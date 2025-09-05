89°
Toddler killed on Sumrall Drive in accidental shooting; BRPD investigating

1 hour 53 minutes 27 seconds ago Friday, September 05 2025 Sep 5, 2025 September 05, 2025 9:30 AM September 05, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A toddler is dead after accidentally being shot by a gun on Sumrall Drive on Friday morning.

Baton Rouge Police said the three-year-old boy died after finding an unsecured, loaded handgun that went off. 

Officials said the shooting on Sumrall just off Plank Road happened around 7:30 a.m.

Police Chief T.J. Morse said that at least four people have been detained after the fatal shooting.

