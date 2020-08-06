Beloved cancer researcher and mother of two murdered during her morning jog

Sarmistha Sen, a cancer researcher and mother of two was killed Saturday, August 1 while out for her regular morning jog in Plano, Texas. Photo: CNN/WFAA

PLANO, Texas - A 43-year-old scientist and mother of two was murdered while out for her regular morning run, police said.

CNN reports that Sarmistha Sen had gotten up early for a run and at some point in time came across her attacker, according to Plano Police Department public information officer David Tilley.

Less than two hours later, Police were called to the scene and discovered Sen's body.

Sen's murder remains under investigation and a person of interest is being held at the Collin County Detention Center. Apparently, this person had been involved in a nearby burglary around the time of Sen's murder.

Sen was an avid runner and liked to wake early and jog around Plano's Chisholm Trail every morning, according to a CaringBridge site set up by her family, her husband, Roy Arindam, confirmed to reporters. The site said that she was "brutally killed by a stranger for no apparent reason."

The killing is an extreme example of an issue women commonly face while out running. A 2016 survey from Runner's World found that 43% of women at least sometimes experience harassment on the run compared with just 4 percent of men.

Local residents paid tribute to Sen by dropping off pairs of running shoes near the site where she was killed.

Sen was born in Sindri, India, later moved to Bangalore and then got married and moved to Plano in 2004, the CaringBridge site said. She studied at UT Dallas and University of Alabama Birmingham and worked on cancer research for most of her career, the site said.

She leaves behind her husband and two children, ages 12 and 6.