Belle River Bridge closed to marine traffic due to low water levels

2 hours 48 minutes 23 seconds ago Sunday, December 28 2025 Dec 28, 2025 December 28, 2025 11:43 AM December 28, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PIERRE PART - The Belle River Bridge is closed to marine traffic due to low water levels, the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office announced on Sunday. 

"With the impending north winds, water levels are expected to continue dropping," deputies said.

Drivers travelling in the area are encouraged to observe the flashing traffic board warnings and to drive slowly as they cross the bridge, as significant drops on the bridge aprons are expected until water levels increase. 

