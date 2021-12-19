Behind Tari Eason's 21 points off the bench, #19 LSU outlasts Tech in Bossier 66-57

52°
Saturday, December 18 2021
Tari Eason's 21 points off the bench and 10 straight in the final 5:51 of the game rallied LSU from 13 points down in the first half to win 66-57 over Louisiana Tech in the Battle of Bossier City Saturday night at the Brookshire Grocery Arena.

LSU moves too 11-0 on the season and is one of 7 undefeated teams remaining in the country.

Eason finished with 21 points with eight boards on 8-of-15 shooting while Days had his 19th career double double with 13 points and the 18 boards, also moving past the 1,000-career points mark. 

