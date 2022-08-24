Bedridden homeowner found dead after Donaldsonville house fire

DONALDSONVILLE - Firefighters say a disabled homeowner who was confined to her living room died after her house caught fire last week.

The flames were reported July 27 at the intersection of Catalpa Street and D'Ville Circle. Once inside the house first responders found the body of a woman, believed to be the 65-year-old resident, the state fire marshal's office said at the time.

On Wednesday, the agency said the woman was bedridden in her living room, where firefighters found her body.

Investigators said the fire seemingly started in the back room of her home, though the exact cause remains undetermined.

The woman's cause of death also remains under investigation.