Beauregard neighborhood split on potential historic district label

BATON ROUGE - Beauregard Town is already on the National Register of Historic Places, and in less than 24 hours, we'll know if it's officially designated as a local historic district.

“Basically, it’s someone telling me what I need to do as far as my home is concerned,” explained Tammie Jackson.

Jackson is a homeowner in the Beauregard district, but she was a resident long before that.

“I have been living off and on in various residences in this neighborhood since I was about 12 years old and I'm 43 now, so over the course of 30 years,” she said.

Jackson does not want to see the place she grew up labeled as a local historic district.

“I am a homeowner. There is a mortgage on this house. I'm responsible for paying that mortgage, and I should have a say in what I do to a home that I'm indebted for,” she explained.

The Beauregard Town Civic Association is the group who wants the neighborhood marked. WBRZ reached out to them but they were not available to comment.

“I do respect the historical value of these homes, considering their age and the importance of maintaining them,” Jackson said.

The association's website says maintaining the historical value is their mission, but the homeowner says a certain virtue is missing in this process.

“In this case, there's no compassion for your neighbor. It's hard to deal with residents or property owners who are not maintaining their property, maybe to their neighbor's standard. But it's hard because you don't know the sentimental value of that property to the property owner,” she said.

The Historic Preservation Commission will vote on the issue Wednesday morning at 8:30 at City Hall.