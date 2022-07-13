Latest Weather Blog
Beauregard neighborhood split on potential historic district label
BATON ROUGE - Beauregard Town is already on the National Register of Historic Places, and in less than 24 hours, we'll know if it's officially designated as a local historic district.
“Basically, it’s someone telling me what I need to do as far as my home is concerned,” explained Tammie Jackson.
Jackson is a homeowner in the Beauregard district, but she was a resident long before that.
“I have been living off and on in various residences in this neighborhood since I was about 12 years old and I'm 43 now, so over the course of 30 years,” she said.
Jackson does not want to see the place she grew up labeled as a local historic district.
“I am a homeowner. There is a mortgage on this house. I'm responsible for paying that mortgage, and I should have a say in what I do to a home that I'm indebted for,” she explained.
The Beauregard Town Civic Association is the group who wants the neighborhood marked. WBRZ reached out to them but they were not available to comment.
Trending News
“I do respect the historical value of these homes, considering their age and the importance of maintaining them,” Jackson said.
The association's website says maintaining the historical value is their mission, but the homeowner says a certain virtue is missing in this process.
“In this case, there's no compassion for your neighbor. It's hard to deal with residents or property owners who are not maintaining their property, maybe to their neighbor's standard. But it's hard because you don't know the sentimental value of that property to the property owner,” she said.
The Historic Preservation Commission will vote on the issue Wednesday morning at 8:30 at City Hall.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Beauregard neighborhood split on potential historic district label
-
6-year-old bitten by alligator Sunday says he didn't shed a tear after...
-
DOTD inspecting Mississippi River bridge; rolling closures to be expected
-
Police investigating apparent vandalism at pro-life facility near Baton Rouge abortion clinic
-
Lightning strike rips hole in roof of home in Magnolia Lakes