Bayou Vista mobile home that caught on fire had no working smoke detectors, agency says

BAYOU VISTA - A mobile home caught fire Sunday night, and it was later found the home did not have working smoke detectors.

The Bayou Vista Volunteer Fire Department said engines were called to the scene on Bowen Lane shortly before 8:30 p.m. Sunday. Firefighters saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the house, and the home was heavily damaged.

There were no reports of injuries from the homeowner or any of the firefighters.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.