Bayou Barbary: Welcome to the hometown of Laine Hardy
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Bayou Barbary is making sure visitors know where 2019 American Idol winner, Laine Hardy, grew up.
The town put up a sign this week welcoming people to Bayou Barbary: "The Hometown of Laine Hardy, 2019 American Idol."
Hardy will be returning to Livingston Parish for a Homecoming Bash on September 28 at North Park in Denham Springs. Special guests include LeRoux, Sara Collins, and Parish County Line.
You can purchase tickets online here.
