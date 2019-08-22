87°
Bayou Barbary: Welcome to the hometown of Laine Hardy

Thursday, August 22 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Bayou Barbary is making sure visitors know where 2019 American Idol winner, Laine Hardy, grew up.

The town put up a sign this week welcoming people to Bayou Barbary: "The Hometown of Laine Hardy, 2019 American Idol." 

Hardy will be returning to Livingston Parish for a Homecoming Bash on September 28 at North Park in Denham Springs. Special guests include LeRoux, Sara Collins, and Parish County Line.

You can purchase tickets online here.

