Baton Rouge Zoo invites public to help them name their new baby giraffe

59 minutes 49 seconds ago Wednesday, January 08 2020 Jan 8, 2020 January 08, 2020 12:34 PM January 08, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Paula Jones
Giraffe calf and his mother, Rosie Photo: BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo

BATON ROUGE - It's time to name one of the Baton Rouge Zoo's newest residents, a male reticulated giraffe who was born on Dec. 26.

The little guy's name will be decided by a naming contest that's open to the public.

The zoo invites anyone interested to nominate their favorite names via the following link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/BabyGiraffe.

Zoo staff will scour submission and choose their top three favorite names; the public will have the opportunity to select a winning name from those finalists. 

Additional details related to this final voting process will be provided when the top three are announced.

The yet-to-be-named calf was born to Rosie, a 6-year-old, first-time mother, and to Rowan, a 13-year-old father, Rowan. 

Rowan and Rosie's little one is the 20th giraffe born at the Baton Rouge Zoo. 

