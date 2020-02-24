65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Baton Rouge woman, pregnant with twins, killed alongside 7-year-old son in violent I-10 crash

54 minutes 43 seconds ago Monday, February 24 2020 Feb 24, 2020 February 24, 2020 5:47 PM February 24, 2020 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LAPLACE - State police say a woman was pregnant with twins when she and her 7-year-old son died in a crash Monday.

According to Louisiana State Police, the crash happened shortly before noon on I-10 near Belle Terre Boulevard in Laplace. Tyandra Lewis, 27, and her son were both killed in the collision.

Investigators believe Lewis was driving eastbound on the interstate when her car came to a stop in the left lane. A truck traveling that same direction slammed into the rear of the vehicle and killed the mother and child.

State police confirmed Lewis was also pregnant with twins.

A front seat passenger and his 3-year-old child survived the crash without serious injuries. 

Impairment is not suspected in the crash at this time. The incident remains under investigation. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days