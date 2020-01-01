Baton Rouge woman arrested for contractor fraud

BATON ROUGE - A woman was arrested for contractor fraud after she allegedly tried to take advantage of a flood victim.

Deputies arrested 58-year-old Ora Williams of Baton Rouge after she reportedly lied to the victim about being a licensed contractor.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the victim's home took on three to four feet of water during the August floods. After her home was gutted in September, Williams was referred to her for contracting work.

The victim says Williams provided her with documentation proving she was licensed contractor and they agreed to a $61,000 contract.

Deputies say after the first insurance renovation check of $20,300 was cashed, the victim stopped by her home to check the renovation progress.

According to the victim, she found two unknown young males working on her home. She said the work done so far was inadequate and suggested the two young men were untrained and inexperienced.

The victim says she then called Williams to inform her about the work, but Williams requested a second check installment of $28,500, saying the work on her home had been done. The victim argued that the work was not complete and Williams placed a lien equal to the amount of the second check on the victim's home.

After the victim called the State Contractor's Board, she discovered Williams was not a licensed contractor and an inspection of her home revealed multiple violations.

Williams was arrested and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for residential contractor fraud. She was later released on bond.