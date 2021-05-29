73°
Baton Rouge woman arrested, charged with second-degree murder
BATON ROUGE - A woman was arrested for second-degree murder Friday.
Andreniki Franklin, 29, was the suspect in a May 30, 2020 shooting that fatally injured 25-year-old Karlnita Marks. According to reports, Marks had been shot and later transported to a hospital around 12:31 a.m.
After investigation, an indictment was given in April 2021. The Louisiana State Police Fugitive Apprehension Unit and the EBRSO Warrants Division arrested Franklin at the Mallard Crossing Apartments.
Franklin is charged with second-degree murder and obstruction of justice through tampering.
