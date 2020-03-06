Baton Rouge woman, 104, oldest to compete in track championship

Photos via National Senior Games Association

BATON ROUGE- A 104-year-old Baton Rouge woman will be the oldest to compete in the USATF Masters National Indoor Track & Field Championship among national champions.

Julia Hawkins, track & field champion, will go up against 800 other athletes. The participants range from ages 30-104.

27 of her competitors are reigning world masters champions, 19 are Masters Hall of Famers, and 14 are fellow Baton Rouge natives.

The race will take place March 13-15 at LSU, Julia's alma mater.

Last year, Hawkins set a new record at the Senior Games in the 50-meter dash, coming in first place in her division. She began participating in the Senior Olympics in her 80s, breaking world records and winning several awards.

103-year-old Julia “Hurricane” Hawkins is hot on the track at the National Senior Games this week cementing her title as the oldest women to compete on an American track! Today, she spread inspiration with every step as she ran the 100-meter dash in 46.07.#RealSeniorMoments pic.twitter.com/sa6GzPjKg0 — NSGA (@SeniorGames1) June 18, 2019

Hawkins has been an LSU Tiger for more than a century, studying education in the 1930s. She sat down for an interview with the university in 2017 to discuss her journey as a tiger and runner. Hawkins says she has always been active, maintained a healthy weight, and tries to eat right.

The LSU alum also told the university she has never smoked nor drank, contributing to her good health, and is simply enjoying living. Watch the full interview here.