70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Baton Rouge woman, 104, oldest to compete in track championship

53 minutes 7 seconds ago Friday, March 06 2020 Mar 6, 2020 March 06, 2020 3:47 PM March 06, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photos via National Senior Games Association

BATON ROUGE- A 104-year-old Baton Rouge woman will be the oldest to compete in the USATF Masters National Indoor Track & Field Championship among national champions.

Julia Hawkins, track & field champion, will go up against 800 other athletes. The participants range from ages 30-104.

27 of her competitors are reigning world masters champions, 19 are Masters Hall of Famers, and 14 are fellow Baton Rouge natives.

The race will take place March 13-15 at LSU, Julia's alma mater.

Last year, Hawkins set a new record at the Senior Games in the 50-meter dash, coming in first place in her division. She began participating in the Senior Olympics in her 80s, breaking world records and winning several awards.

Hawkins has been an LSU Tiger for more than a century, studying education in the 1930s. She sat down for an interview with the university in 2017 to discuss her journey as a tiger and runner. Hawkins says she has always been active, maintained a healthy weight, and tries to eat right. 

The LSU alum also told the university she has never smoked nor drank, contributing to her good health, and is simply enjoying living. Watch the full interview here.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days