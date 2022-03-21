Baton Rouge teens murdered in separate shootings less than 2 weeks apart

BATON ROUGE - Police say 17-year old Markeith Franklin died after being shot Friday evening.

"Markeith, I call him JR," Franklin's mother Chenetra Washington said. "He likes to crack jokes. He's a little bit goofy."

Relatives say he was sitting in a car with three friends when he was shot on Scotland Avenue. Washington says her son left home Friday evening with friends who brought JR right back home with a gunshot wound.

"He left. Within five minutes of him returning, he was shot," Washington said.

Washington desperately tried to save her son's life.

"I had to search for the wound. It was a wound in his chest, in the area. I knew it wasn't going to be good."

Franklin's mother also says several young men armed with guns showed up at her house Friday morning, looking for JR.

"What stopped them from just shooting after they went to the extent of knocking at the door and standing outside the vehicles aiming the guns?"

Two weeks before Franklin was murdered, 18-year old Mjireyae Addison, who attended McKinley High School, was also shot and killed.

Addison was on the baseball team and a member of the high school band.

"He played catcher. He was good at the position. He taught me everything I knew about it," said Joseph Kimble, Addison's teammate.

Addison was found dead at an apartment complex on North Ardenwood with several gunshot wounds. Two juveniles were arrested in his murder.

Police are still unsure who shot Franklin or why. His mother is reaching out to the community for help.

"Someone you know, someone you care about is in this predicament, come forward. Say something to somebody that can make a difference."

Washington plans on starting a Gofundme page to pay for her son's funeral.