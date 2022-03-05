78°
18-year-old found shot to death inside North Ardenwood Drive apartment Saturday morning

2 hours 23 minutes 53 seconds ago Saturday, March 05 2022 Mar 5, 2022 March 05, 2022 2:27 PM March 05, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Officers are investigating a homicide after finding an 18-year-old shot to death inside an apartment early Saturday morning. 

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, Mjireyae Addison was found at an apartment in the 1900 block on North Ardenwood Drive around 2:15 a.m. Saturday with multiple gunshot wounds. 

Officers said the shooting was started by an altercation. 

Anyone with information about Addison's death should call (225) 389-4869. 

