18-year-old found shot to death inside North Ardenwood Drive apartment Saturday morning
BATON ROUGE - Officers are investigating a homicide after finding an 18-year-old shot to death inside an apartment early Saturday morning.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, Mjireyae Addison was found at an apartment in the 1900 block on North Ardenwood Drive around 2:15 a.m. Saturday with multiple gunshot wounds.
Officers said the shooting was started by an altercation.
Anyone with information about Addison's death should call (225) 389-4869.
