Baton Rouge teen who killed his father at center of new Netflix series

BATON ROUGE - A 17-year-old who shot and killed his father after years of alleged abuse is the focus of a new true crime documentary.

"I Just Killed My Dad" delves into the home life of convicted killer Anthony Templet and explores the time leading up to the shooting of his father, Burt Templet, on June 3, 2019. The series debuted Tuesday on Netflix.

Arrest documents obtained by WBRZ at the time said Anthony admitted to the shooting immediately.

The teen told investigators then that the deadly confrontation started around 3 a.m., when his father burst into his room, seemingly drunk. At some point in the ensuing argument, Anthony locked himself inside a room where his father kept his guns, and the teen shot him with a revolver as soon as he opened the door.

Arrest documents went on to say Anthony shot his father twice more as he begged for his life. Anthony's father would die days later in a hospital.

In the ensuing trial, the teenager's attorney described the father-son relationship as "dysfunctional" and said he was "systematically abused" for years.

"This is a justified homicide," Attorney Jarrett Ambeau said in 2019. "This young man had no choice but to fight for his life."

Anthony, who was indicted for second-degree murder, took a deal from prosecutors in 2021 and pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of negligent homicide. He was sentenced to five years probation, with a suspended five-year prison sentence pending the completion of his probation period.