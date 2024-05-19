Baton Rouge snags record high ahead of April cool stretch

The temperature gauge at Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport topped out at 87 degrees this afternoon, setting a new record high for the date. Previously, that mark was 86 degrees set back in 2001.

Tuesday's high temperature marks the second straight day with a weather record in the Capital City. With the severe thunderstorms on Monday morning, 3.69 inches of rain fell which set the new "high water mark" for April 3. Each of the first three days in April have been above 80 degrees but after another round of rain, not record setting rain though, much cooler temperatures will arrive.

