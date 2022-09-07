Baton Rouge sending food, drinking water to MS amid water crisis in neighboring state

Photo via Associated Press

BATON ROUGE - Mayor Sharon Weston-Broome announced Wednesday that community partners with the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank are donating drinking water to residents of Jackson, Mississippi to address its water crisis.

“Baton Rouge residents know all too well the devastation a major crisis can bring to communities. We are proud to be able to lend support and respond to our friends and neighbors in Jackson, Mississippi,” said Mayor Broome.

The Mayor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, along with GBRFB and Outstanding Mature Girlz, sent 22 pallets of bottled water to Jackson Sept. 1 and sent an additional 3 Wednesday.

The Baton Rouge Water Company also donated 2500 gallons of water to the city, which was transported by the Church of God in Christ, World Missions Disaster Relief Hub Region L.