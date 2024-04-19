88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Baton Rouge road crews closing Bluebonnet west of Airline for emergency sewer work

2 hours 20 seconds ago Friday, April 19 2024 Apr 19, 2024 April 19, 2024 1:30 PM April 19, 2024 in News
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Road crews plan to close Bluebonnet Boulevard just west of its intersection with Airline Highway after the Friday night rush hour and leave it closed through much of Saturday.

Trending News

All lanes will be blocked. The city-parish transportation department said the closure was required for emergency sewer work requested by the Wastewater Collections division.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days