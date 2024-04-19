81°
Baton Rouge road crews closing Bluebonnet west of Airline for emergency sewer work
BATON ROUGE — Road crews plan to close Bluebonnet Boulevard just west of its intersection with Airline Highway after the Friday night rush hour and leave it closed through much of Saturday.
All lanes will be blocked. The city-parish transportation department said the closure was required for emergency sewer work requested by the Wastewater Collections division.
