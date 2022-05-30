Baton Rouge residents honor the fallen for Memorial Day

BATON ROUGE - While many are enjoying their long weekend today, others made sure the reason for the extra day off was made clear.

"To understand what this day means and why we can walk around so freely with out fear," said Robbie Shadoin, who was visiting the memorial at the State Capitol.

On the Capitol grounds, more than 11,000 American flags were displayed on the lawn to represent the Louisiana men and women lost in combat since the American Revolution.

Volunteers spent the morning making sure each one was planted firmly.

"Gratitude. Gratitude. Just to say thank you in our own way. To be able to come out for the men and women who served, put on the uniform and never took it off. I know gratitude is an action word, so we wanted to come out and show our gratefulness," Shadoin said.

Down the road at LSU, there was a brief but poignant ceremony to honor veteran students, faculty and staff on the Parade Ground.

At New Orleans' World War II museum, Baton Rouge resident Keri Hart, who lost her husband—first Sgt. Casey James Hart—served as keynote speaker, reminding everyone what today means for military widows and family members.

"A cool wind in the air. The warm summer sun in your face. Family, friends and freedom. Never forget where it all came from—it came from the supreme sacrifice. Don't waste it," Hart said.