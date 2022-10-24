74°
Baton Rouge private school closes after flu outbreak
BATON ROGUE - The Brighton School is closing for Tuesday and Wednesday after one-fourth of students and one-fifth of teachers are out sick with the flu.
The school announced the closure Monday afternoon and said the school's Fall Fest on Friday will be postponed.
