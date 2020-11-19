Baton Rouge Police to host drive-in movie event, Friday

BATON ROUGE - In November, when an autumn chill hits the air and warm sweaters are moved to the front of the closet, there are few things more enjoyable than spending a cozy evening in a warm setting with good food and a great movie.

The Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) is hoping to bring that kind of comfort to locals by way of a free drive-in movie on Friday, Nov. 20.

Hoping to kick off the Fall/Thanksgiving holiday break with a bit of fun, BRPD says the Friday evening event will feature free hot dogs, nachos, popcorn, and cotton candy.

As of Thursday morning, the flick BRPD plans to show has not been announced.

The TBA featured film will begin at 6:30 p.m. and locals will be able to enjoy it from inside of their vehicles at BRPD headquarters (9000 Airline Highway).

Click here for more information on the event.