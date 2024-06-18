80°
Baton Rouge Police searching for man who attempted to break into Sherwood Forest Boulevard business

Tuesday, June 18 2024
By: Domenic Purdy

BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for a man who allegedly attempted to burglarize a business on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard.

The man was seen attempting to enter a business at 3535 S. Sherwood Forest Boulevard on surveillance footage early morning on June 11. The suspect was unable to gain entry into the business but caused significant damage during his attempt, police said.

Multiple businesses are located at the address, including Planet X Vape Shop, On The Boulevard Salon & Spa and Five Leaf Laboratories Headquarters.

