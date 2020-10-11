Child in custody after wild, stolen school bus joy ride; See images, video

BATON ROUGE - A juvenile was taken into custody Sunday after police said the kid stole a school bus and took officers on a pursuit through parts of East Baton Rouge.

Police started pursuing the stolen school bus before 11 Sunday morning.

By 11:30, the bus had crashed and officers had surrounded the bus and taken the juvenile driver into custody. The bus stopped on Greenwell Springs Road in Central where it hit a gas line.

An eyewitness recorded a video of police chasing the bus. Click HERE to see the clip.

The crash did not appear to have caused any major damage, according to reports from the scene.

There did not appear to be any injuries.

Police have not released the name of the juvenile or what charges they may face.

An eyewitness shared pictures of authorities detaining the juvenile.

This little boy took a school bus on a joy ride this morning, causing a police chase with several BRPD units. Crashed into a tree and took out a gas line. He is okay. @sydneykern is on scene. https://t.co/n9WPLtyy4d — Bess Casserleigh (@BCasserleigh) October 11, 2020