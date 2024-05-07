Baton Rouge police officer who delivered baby on side of the road reunited with mother, newborn

BATON ROUGE - What started as a normal Saturday at work for police officer Cpl. Jason Lee quickly changed when he was flagged down on Greenwell Springs Road.

Destiny Allen, 19, was in labor when she and her mother needed an escort to the nearest hospital. However, they didn't make it far before the action began.

"I opened her door and I saw spandex and his head was popping out. I was like 'oh, man this is it. This is prime time,'" Lee said.

Allen said she was afraid when she realized she wasn't going to make it to the hospital before her son Noah was born.

"I was scared. I wasn't really scared for me, I was scared for [Noah]. I didn't want anything bad to happen to him," Allen said.

Noah's original due date was May 12. He decided to make his grand entrance one to be remembered.

"I'm just blessed that I was there to help her and to make sure that her baby came into this world with a beautiful baby boy, safe and sound," Lee said.

His umbilical cord remained attached until EMS arrived, around fifteen minutes after the birth.

"They were surprised. They were like this doesn't happen often. This is something out of a movie," Allen said.

Lee says this is what officers are expected to do daily. Help others. He says he does not consider himself a hero, he was just doing the right thing.

"She is going home. The baby is going home. I'll say mission accomplished. Job well done," Lee said.

Both Destiny and Noah were discharged from the hospital Monday afternoon.