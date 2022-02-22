81°
Baton Rouge police officer's car reportedly stolen with gun inside
BATON ROUGE - A police officer's personal vehicle, possibly containing a gun and police jacket, was reportedly stolen from the Glen Oaks area Monday night.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said the theft happened around 9:30 p.m. near a home on Forest Park Drive.
Police have not released any other details related to the crime as of Tuesday morning.
