Baton Rouge police officer's car reportedly stolen with gun inside

1 day 12 hours 28 minutes ago Sunday, February 20 2022 Feb 20, 2022 February 20, 2022 11:00 PM February 20, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A police officer's personal vehicle, possibly containing a gun and police jacket, was reportedly stolen from the Glen Oaks area Monday night.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the theft happened around 9:30 p.m. near a home on Forest Park Drive.

Police have not released any other details related to the crime as of Tuesday morning.

