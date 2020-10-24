58°
Baton Rouge Police make arrest in November 2019 killing
BATON ROUGE - Police announced an arrest Tuesday (Sept. 29) in a near year-old murder case.
Damon Cain, 19, was arrested in connection with the death of Steven Dixon II. Dixon was shot and killed on Blueberry Street November 9, 2019.
At the time, WBRZ reported Dixon was found shot multiple times. In the immediate aftermath, police did not have any suspects.
Cain, who police said "investigators believe...is connected" to the victim's death was charged with murder.
Jail booking records show Cain has been in custody since December 2019 when he was arrested on sexual battery and burglary charges.
