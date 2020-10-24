58°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Baton Rouge Police make arrest in November 2019 killing

3 weeks 4 days 9 hours ago Tuesday, September 29 2020 Sep 29, 2020 September 29, 2020 2:42 PM September 29, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Damon Cain

BATON ROUGE - Police announced an arrest Tuesday (Sept. 29) in a near year-old murder case.

Damon Cain, 19, was arrested in connection with the death of Steven Dixon II.  Dixon was shot and killed on Blueberry Street November 9, 2019. 

At the time, WBRZ reported Dixon was found shot multiple times.  In the immediate aftermath, police did not have any suspects.

Cain, who police said "investigators believe...is connected" to the victim's death was charged with murder. 

Jail booking records show Cain has been in custody since December 2019 when he was arrested on sexual battery and burglary charges. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days