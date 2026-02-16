Baton Rouge Police investigating multiple weekend shootings

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police officers are investigating three separate shootings from over the weekend, with two of them being fatal shootings that happened on Sunday.

On Saturday, BRPD said an 18-year-old woman was inside a home on West Roosevelt when an unknown gunman opened fire on the residence from the outside. She was grazed by bullets on her head and back.

On Sunday, there were two deadly shootings. One took the life of 22-year-old David Johnson and happened at an apartment complex off Sharp Lane. Investigators say Johnson was walking to his vehicle when someone shot him.

Hours later, a second Sunday shooting happened off of Goodwood and South Flannery. BRPD says the shooting took the life of 43-year-old Joshua Young and was likely the result of road rage. Investigators say the incident started on South Sherwood Forest, where a vehicle struck Young's car and drove away. Young reportedly followed the vehicle to where the shooting happened. A passenger who was with Young was injured and is expected to recover.

Baton Rouge Police Public Information Officer Saundra Watts said the violence is heartbreaking.

"Three families that have been affected by gun violence this weekend. Thank God two of the three individuals involved are going to survive. But then you also have two that are not going home to their loved ones and their families," she said.

The department encourages residents to call the police immediately if facing a similar situation.

"We don't want you trying to take situations into your hands, because, unfortunately, it could result in the loss of life. It's just not worth it. Call 911, give us as much information as you can provide to us to help us age you in getting some type of resolution in your situation," she said.