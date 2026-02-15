Woman inside home on West Roosevelt Street struck by gunfire from outside, BRPD says

BATON ROUGE - One person was injured in a shooting on West Roosevelt Street on Saturday night, officials told WBRZ.

The call came in around 8:07 p.m. at the 1300 block of West Roosevelt Street, and one person was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said an 18-year-old woman inside a home was grazed by bullets on the head and back when an unknown gunman opened fire on the residence from the outside.

The shooting remains under investigation.