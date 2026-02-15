61°
One killed, one hurt in shooting along Goodwood Boulevard
BATON ROUGE - One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting along Goodwood Boulevard on Sunday evening.
Sources said the shooting happened around 7 p.m. along Goodwood near South Flannery Road.
One person died at the scene and another was taken to a hospital.
The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating.
