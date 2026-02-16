22-year-old killed in shooting at Sharp Lane apartment complex

BATON ROUGE - A 22-year-old was killed in a shooting at a Baton Rouge apartment complex along Sharp Lane on Sunday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. at the Park East Apartments, just off of Florida Boulevard.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said David Johnson was walking to his car in the parking lot when shots were fired.

Johnson died at the scene. Police said they do not have any motive or suspects in his killing.

Anyone with information is asked to call (225) 344-7867.