Baton Rouge Police investigate shooting death of woman on Webb Drive

BATON ROUGE - Gunshots were fired at a woman and a teenager who were in a vehicle off Winbourne Avenue early Sunday (Oct. 25) morning, and police say the older woman died during the shooting.

According to detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD), the critically wounded woman, 46-year-old Romeca Allen, was found suffering from a gunshot wound in a vehicle within the 3500 block of Webb Drive on Sunday around 1:15 a.m.

She was rushed to an area hospital, where she eventually succumbed to her injuries.

The 18-year-old female who was with Allen also sustained gunshot wounds, police say, but is expected to survive her injuries.

At this time, detectives have yet to develop a motive for the shooting and the identities of any suspects involved remain unknown.

Members of the public with information related to the shooting are urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867(STOP).