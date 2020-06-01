Baton Rouge Police Academy begins training new recruits, Monday morning

BATON ROUGE - A brand new crop of recruits have begun training in hopes of becoming members of local law enforcement.

On Monday morning, the 29 trainees comprising the 86th Basic Training Academy of the Baton Rouge Police Department began their classes.

This year's classes will be different from previous years in that social distancing guidelines will be followed.

In a Facebook video provided by the Baton Rouge Police Department, trainees were seen wearing protective face/nose shields in the form of masks or scarves to their first classes at the Academy.

This aspect of the program lasts for a total of 22 weeks and upon graduating, those who move on to the next leg of training will be partnered with veteran officers in the Field Training Program.

