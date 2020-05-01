81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Baton Rouge opening new COVID-19 testing site near Cortana Mall, no doctor's note needed

Friday, May 01 2020
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

BATON ROUGE - On Friday Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and Senator Regina Barrow announced that a new COVID-19 drive-thru testing site will open on Monday, May 4, 2020.

The testing site will be located near the Cortana Mall in the Walmart parking lot. The site is open each week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., weather permitting  

The mayor says the site will accept anyone showing symptoms of COVID-19, but they must make an appointment first. All health care providers and first responders will be able to get tested. 

Those getting tested must wear a mask and stay inside their vehicle while staff verifies their eligibility.

You can set up an appointment by clicking here

