Baton Rouge OMV worker fired, arrested for issuing CDLs without making drivers take tests

Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - An Office of Motor Vehicles employee was arrested Wednesday for issuing fraudulent CDLs and Commercial Learners Permits.

According to Louisiana State Police, 28-year-old Reggie James Jr. issued six Commercial Learners Permits and CDLs to drivers in East Baton Rouge Parish who had not taken the related tests. 

Troopers said on one instance, James accepted $1,300 in cash for a CDL to a driver who had not passed the test.

James was booked for one count of public bribery, six counts of injuring public records and one count of malfeasance in office.

