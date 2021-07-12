80°
Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge OMV temporarily closes due to COVID-19 precautions
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge (Independence Boulevard) Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles (OMV) location will be closed Monday, July 12, and Tuesday, July 13.
In a news release issued over the weekend, the OMV tied the closure to COVID-19 precautions.
The office is scheduled to reopen Wednesday, July 14.
The OMV says that customers with appointments booked during the closure should reschedule online at www.expresslane.org
Trending News
Customers can also utilize www.expresslane.org for online services as well as a complete list of open offices.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Pfizer to discuss vaccine booster with US officials Monday
-
Recall effort for six council members in Ascension Parish gains momentum
-
Therapy dog bringing a different type of medicine to BRG patients
-
Seventeen year old with rare heart condition gets upgraded ride
-
Man rescued from Atchafalaya after viral stunt shows him jumping off Basin...