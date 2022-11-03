81°
Baton Rouge officer unharmed after police car flips over in Zachary neighborhood

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ZACHARY - A Baton Rouge police officer walked away without any serious injuries after their vehicle flipped over Thursday morning. 

The crash, which involved one other car, happened sometime after 8 a.m. on Nelson Street, off Old Baker Road. Authorities said no one, including the officer, was harmed.

Zachary Police Chief David McDavid said it appeared the officer was leaving home for work when the crash happened. 

It's still unclear what caused the wreck. 

