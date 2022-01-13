Baton Rouge non-profit helps dozens of homeowners fix their roofs

Baton Rouge - Rebuilding Together Baton Rouge teamed up with Exxon Mobil and Premier South Roofing company to help repair 35 roofs across the parish. The partnership became possible after Exxon Mobil provided a grant to Rebuilding Together Baton Rouge.

Beatrice Morris is one of 70 people who applied for home renovations through non-profit Rebuilding Together Baton Rouge. After waiting for almost a year, she was selected by the home renovation organization.

"Oh, this roof has been through a lot. It has been through coverings, storms," Morris said.

Morris has lived here for six decades and says it's a miracle her home got selected to receive a new roof.

"I couldn't do it. I had no funds to cover this roof."

The labor comes at no cost thanks to a grant from Exxon.

Morris says the help comes at a perfect time. Her husband died only hours before this crew showed up.

"My husband passed away and they stepped in. What a great blessing," Morris said.

R.J. McGimsey, the owner of Premier South roofing company, says it's all about helping those who need a helping hand.

"We have to do our job to give back to the community. We are blessed to be able to do so... It is what God would want us to do," McGimsey said.

Morris says she is filled with gratitude and will never forget this act of kindness.

"Oh, I don't have enough words in my vocabulary to thank them, but what I would love to say is thank you. Thank you," Morris said.

