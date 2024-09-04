81°
Baton Rouge native and Sports Illustrated model Brooks Nader joins cast of Dancing with the Stars

Wednesday, September 04 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Lucia Restrepo Bralley

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge native and model Brooks Nader is joining the cast of Dancing with the Stars, ABC announced Wednesday.

Nader gained a permanent spot in Sports Illustrated magazine in 2019 after participating in an open-call competition.

Nader left Tulane University for the try-outs in New York before eventually landing a two-page spread in the Swimsuit Issue. She has also been featured in a Baywatch-inspired cover shoot for the publication alongside Megan Fox, Kim Petras and Martha Stewart.

The model will be paired with dance professional Gleb Savchencko.

Nader told Good Morning America that despite having some dance experience in high school, this would be, “a new challenge.”

